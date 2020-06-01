COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gatherings

Kindly Share This Story:

…Churches, Mosques set to reopen

… Banks to begin normal hours operations

By Idowu Bankole

The Secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, announced on Monday, that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the ban on religious gatherings across the country.

Recall that Vanguard had reported how the federal government had imposed a ban on religious gathering a measure put in place to check the spread of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

But after the PTF had submitted its recommendations, President Muhammadu Buhari approved it for implementation.

However, on Monday, At a briefing of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, Secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the relaxation of the ban for four weeks.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June 2020, subject to review-:

“Cautious advance into the Second Phase of the national response to COVID-19; application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;

“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities; sustenance of key non-pharmaceutical interventions that would apply nationwide and include: ban of gatherings of more than 20 people outside of a workplace;

“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.”

Vanguard

