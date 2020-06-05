COVID-19: FG distributes seeds, fertilizers, to local farmers in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI has distributed agricultural items including seeds, fertilizer and other agric implements to 100 local farmers in three Local Government Areas of Kano state.

Delivering an address at the flag-off of the distribution of the items, held at the Secretariat of Kura Local Government area on Friday, the NCFRMI Commissioner, Sen. Bashir Garba Mohammed said the gesture was to alleviate sufferings of the “vulnerable” farmers caused by COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

He further stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has therefore instructed and empowered agencies rendering humanitarian services to redouble efforts in their service delivery to vulnerable persons in various localities in order to ameliorate their sufferings.

ALSO READ: Armed robbers snatch N1m from crayfish dealer in Delta

He added that in compliance with the presidential directive, the commission had moved from state to state to distribute relief items to “persons of concern” to enable them to keep body and soul together, adding that efforts are being made towards achieving appropriate durable solutions for the people according to their peculiar situation.

“Today we are here to flag off the distribution of agricultural items for the benefit of vulnerable but hard-working farmers.

“This will no doubt boost their production in the current farming season, thereby improving food supply for the people and contribute to the food security drive of the president,” he stated.

The agric Items donated include branded irrigation water pumps, fertilizer, assorted seedlings, herbicides and pesticides, among others distributed to farmers in Kura, Garun Mallam and Madobi Local Government Areas.

“I believe we can collaborate with the Kano state government to ensure that more sustainable solutions are implemented in camo within the state, so that displaced persons in the state can live a more purposeful life,” Mr Mohammed said.

In a remark, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje represented by the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Saleh Jili said Kano state government would work hand in hand with the commission aimed at ensuring that the stated Goals were Achieved.

He Applauded the foresight of the federal government in providing the commodities to farmers of Kura, Garun Malam and Madobi local government areas of the state.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: