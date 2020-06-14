Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

[BREAKING] COVID-19: FCTA seals Jabi Lake Mall for hosting Naira Marley, concert

On 3:58 pm
Mobile Court sitting at Jabi trying the organizers of the event

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID -19 Restrictions has sealed up the Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings.

Details later…
