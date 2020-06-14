[BREAKING] COVID-19: FCTA seals Jabi Lake Mall for hosting Naira Marley, concert

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task team on COVID -19 Restrictions has sealed up the Jabi Lake Mall indefinitely for violating the Presidential Task Force’s directives on the ban on public gatherings.
Details later…
