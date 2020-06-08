COVID-19: Entertainment will bounce back stronger – Olamide Baron

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom based Baron Inc. Entertainment, an International Promoter, Olamide Baron, has given his candid opinion on the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on global entertainment and how the industry will react during and after the scourge.

While he recognises the adverse effects of the pandemic on global entertainment, he is also enthusiastic of the future of entertainment, all over the world.

According to him, “ The entertainment industry has been hugely affected by the COVID – 19 crises and will take a longer time to get back to normal post COVID-19. Staying- in is the new going-out in the current situation around the globe. So, the demand for concerts, festivals ,cinema and more will be very low,” he observes.

“In the entertainment industry, ticket sales are often critical to financial survival, companies were hoping that the outbreak doesn’t get significantly worse. But promoters like us are already steeling ourselves for every imaginable scenario: public health officials’ prohibiting large gatherings. So, we are already making alternative plans. No one ever thought this will get so bad. Although the full effect of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear but entertainment fundamentals remain strong and the sector might bounce back stronger,” he added.

Baron Inc. owned by Olamide Baron is a Promotional & Management Company based in UK.

“We have hosted and promoted some of the biggest concerts and club shows across the UK and have worked with mostly all the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry ,” he said.

Olamide Baron is an astute businessman and reputable personnel who has worked with the likes of Davido , Olamide , Mr Eazi , Tiwa Savage , Flavour , Wande Coal , Wizkid , Mafikizolo, Kingpromise , Tacha , Kizz Daniel and more . He is also a sport agent and associate of top sports personalities across the world.

Vanguard

