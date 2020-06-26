COVID-19: Emotions as NGO give palliatives to homeless triplet-nursing mother, 253 vulnerable

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

SYMPATHY went high in Enugu, yesterday, when a Non-Governmental Organization, South Saharan Social Development Organization, SSDO, in partnership with Nigeria Foundation for the Support of Victims of Terrorism (Victims Support Fund) distributed palliatives to 254 indigent citizens of Enugu state, whose income were affected by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Among the beneficiaries of Covid-19 reliefs distributed by the group included a homeless triplet-nursing mother with four other children, Mrs Chidinma Anosike Chidinma, whose husband abandoned before delivery of the triplets.

Other vulnerable persons that benefited from the palliatives were a blind woman at Ogui-Eke and a crippled man who lives in a zinc corrugated house in Oma-Eke, both in Udi local government area of Enugu state.

Anosike, the nursing mother of triplets and four other children, who squat in school premises, having no apartment of hers, in an emotional speech said: “You don’t know what this means to me, ever since my husband realized that I was pregnant with triplets, even more, so that we have four children already, he left us and never came back.”

The elated blind woman danced around when she was informed of what the team brought to her.

The palliatives consisted of food items, sanitizers and facemasks, to meet the physiological and safety needs of the people.

Speaking at the event flag-off, Executive Director of SSDO, Dr Stanley Ilechukwu regretted that the Covid-19 inspired lockdown has presented a stark choice to families, to risk death or disability due to the virus or hunger and starvation from loss of income.

“South Saharan would support you to ensure you are not placed in a situation where you have to choose either. This exercise is being carried out successfully with a working database of vulnerable households in the state.

“The project is ongoing and SSDO is calling out to both individuals and groups whose interest has been kindled and would like to donate to help,” Ilechukwu said.

The palliatives which focused on widows, orphans, and people living with disabilities, PLWD, were distributed across Enugu East, Enugu South, Nkanu East, and Udi local government areas of Enugu state.

