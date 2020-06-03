COVID-19: Ekiti records five new positive cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State government on Wednesday disclosed that the state has recorded five new positive cases of coronavirus taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 25.

While 18 patients had been discharged from the isolation centre, the state has recorded two deaths with five active cases.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade while speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital said the new cases were recorded at the Federal Teaching Hospital Ido-Ekiti (FETHI)

According to her, two of the cases were health workers while the three others were patients at the teaching hospital before they contracted the virus.

She revealed that the 75-year-old woman who was transferred from Omu-Aran in Kwara State to the hospital for treatment last week but died of Covid-19 complications infected the new five coronavirus patients.

Yaya-Kolade noted that ” the two health workers are still asymptomatic for now and we will continue to treat them and the three others for now.”

She stressed that the government was disinfecting the isolation centre to keep the centre free of the virus and the safety of the workers.

