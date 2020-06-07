COVID-19: Edo govt calls for caution as confirmed cases rise to 387

Kindly Share This Story:

Says Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Egor remain worst-hit

With the continuous rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Edo State, the government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the spread of the virus.

Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, expressed worry over the alarming rate of community spread of the virus.

The commissioner noted that the state recorded 23 new confirmed cases with 14 tested at the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH) laboratory, while the remaining nine cases were confirmed at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

According to him, “Edo now has a total of 387 confirmed cases, 2741 suspected cases and 19 COVID-related deaths. This is very worrying and calls for caution by residents”

Okundia disclosed that Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha and Egor Local Government Areas (LGAs) are worst hit by the virus with 160, 61 and 55 confirmed cases respectively, adding, “They are closely followed by Ovia North East, Esan North East, Uhunmwode, Ovia South West, Esan West, Etsako West, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Akoko-Edo, Owan East and Etsako East LGAs”

He noted, “This is a challenging time and an evolving situation but we’re going to get through it. It’s not going to be easy but we all can do our part by complying with government directives, aimed at protecting citizens’ health. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

“While the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic in all communities in Edo, we charge all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus”

The commissioner further urged citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free response lines following any recent travel into the country, travel from high incident states or contact with confirmed cases.

