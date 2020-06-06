Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of seven more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared to reunite with their families.

The state also recorded 13 new confirmed cases, two COVID-19 related deaths and 179 suspected cases. With the new figures, Edo has now recorded a total of 364, 19 deaths, 96 discharges and 2741 suspected cases.

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, reassured that the government was committed to containing the COVID-19 pandemic in all communities across Edo State.

Obaseki said, “We have discharged 7 more COVID-19 patients in the state, bringing the total number of those discharged to 96. We, unfortunately, recorded two deaths, as fatalities have risen to 19.

“We will continue to marshal policies to reduce the spread of the virus in Edo. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, decried the submission of wrong addresses and phone numbers during sample collection by residents, which makes it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released.

He further urged citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll free response lines following any recent travel into the country, travel from high incident states or contact with confirmed cases.

Okundia said: “While the state government intensifies efforts to contain the pandemic in all communities in Edo, we charge all residents to make themselves available for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the state, as it will complement government’s efforts at curtailing the spread of the virus”

“Also, it is imperative that all citizens comply with government directives, aimed at keeping them safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers,” he said.

