COVID-19: Edo discharges 19 more patients, as govt tests 4532 residents

The Edo State Government has announced the recovery and discharge of 19 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to reunite with the society.

The Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki who disclosed this in a statement, commended the show of uncommon commitment by health workers and other frontline staff in managing the spread of the virus across various communities in the state.

The governor said, “We have discharged 19 more COVID-19 patients from our isolation centres in the state, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147. We appreciate our health workers, who continue to show uncommon commitment to managing the spread of the virus. Stay safe.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who decried the alarming rate of community spread of the virus in the state, noted that Edo has recorded 36 new cases with 19 confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) laboratory and 17 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) laboratory.

The commissioner who reassured that the state government will continue to intensify efforts to contain the pandemic and protect Edo people, said the state has tested over 4532 residents, contact-tracing 1892 others and visited over 803 rural and urban communities for Active Case Search (ACS) activities.

He noted that Edo has so far recorded a total of 580 confirmed, 4401 suspected cases, 27 deaths and 147 discharged patients, adding that the decontamination of homes and offices of about 580 confirmed cases in the state is ongoing.

The commissioner added, “We urge you to comply with all government directives aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”

Vanguard

