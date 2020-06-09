COVID-19: Delta sets up 70-bed space in Stephen Keshi Stadium

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government, on Tuesday, set up a 70-bed isolation centre at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, following the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the State.

Inspecting the readiness of the isolation centre to receive patients, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, and the State Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Mordi Ononye, said the state was prepared in case of an upsurge in cases of Covid-19.

Saying the State has stepped-up effort to curb the spread of the virus, Ebie said the state government was preparing isolation centres across the State to ensure quick response to save the lives of Deltans.

Disclosing that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC in conjunction with Agip and other partners erected the isolation centre at the stadium, he said; “our resolve is to provide isolation facilities across the state.

“This project was started about four weeks ago and will be put into use any moment from now as almost all the equipment needed are in place.

“With the manner with which the virus is spreading, the government cannot handle it alone and corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals have come to render assistance, NNPC/Agip came together and galvanised other oil companies to provide these facilities.

“Deltans can be safer if they obey established health protocols because it is our prayers not to have more patients in the State and for those in the isolation centres to get well and be discharged”.

He said the isolation centre has a comprehensive health facility, including accommodation for the patients and caregivers, adding that COVID-19 was not a death sentence, especially with early detection.

He said the deaths so far recorded in the state was as a result of the victims having prevailing health challenges that were compounded by COVID-19, saying that with early detection, the state has the expertise and facilities to manage the patients.

vanguard

