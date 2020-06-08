COVID- 19: Delta Govt threatens to shutdown hotels over non-compliance with guidelines

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Government has threatened to shut down hotels flouting the State Government’s guidelines in their operations as contained in the COVID-19 protocols released by the government.

Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr. Chiedu Ebie who stated this when he monitored the compliance level of the State government’s directives in some hotels in Asaba, warned hotel managements to adhere strictly to the guidelines, which he said were aimed at containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus ravaging the world.

Ebie reiterated that the guidelines for the re-opening of hotels, allowed the opening of “in-room dining only, while restaurants, bars and night clubs in or attached to hotels remained closed to both in-house guests and the public till further notice”.

“If the hotels continue to flout the guidelines, they will leave the government with no other option than to shut them down indefinitely as they portend great danger to residents of the State”, he said.

Ebie who was accompanied by State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the State was a source of concern to the government hence it would ensure that it enforces the COVID-19 guidelines to the latter to manage the spread of the virus.

Saying it was not the intention of the government to destroy businesses but to ensure the safety of Deltans, he reiterated that the use of face masks in public places was compulsory.

He held that social distancing should also be maintained so as to contain the spread of the virus. Hotels visited include; Hampton Hotel, Okpanam, Golden Tulip Hotel, Top Rank Hotel, Vienna International Hotel, Toscana Villa Hotel, and Elomaz Hotel all in Asaba.

