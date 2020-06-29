COVID-19: Delta council to reinforce ban on social gatherings, use of face masks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – IN response to the upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, chairman of the council, Chief Godwin Adode, yesterday said it is reinforcing the ban on social gatherings within Ughelli and environs as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease in the area.

Ughelli North council area with over 70 COVID-19 cases as at yesterday, ranks 5th among the 25 local government areas of Delta state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking on measures being put in place by the council to curb the spread of the disease in the area, Chief Adode in a statement yesterday, hinted that ahead of the implementation of the ban, all aides to the state governor from Ughelli North, will be embarking on a sensitization drive to enlighten the people particularly the market women on the renewed ban on social gathering.

He explained that a taskforce, setup by the council, has been mandated to enforce the implementation of the ban on social gatherings and use of face masks.

He said: “Organizers of all forms of social events must seek permission from the council for the approval of such events, all traders and sellers in the markets must wear face masks at all times, churches with large gatherings must reduce their numbers per service.”

The council boss further warned that commercial vehicle, motorcycle and tricycle operators especially those plying roads in the hinterlands to adhere to the ban as those found wanting will be made to face the laws associated with the offence.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: