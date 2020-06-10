COVID-19: Cross Rivers begins mass production of PPEs

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade on Tuesday unveiled Personal Protection Equipment, PPE made at the state-owned garment factory in Calabar.

He disclosed that the protective gears, which include face shields and PPE overalls will be deployed to schools free of charge for the use of students as the state government commences trial resumption of public schools.

Ayade said medical personnel in the state will also be given PPEs for free appealing to the federal government for patronage.

The governor said that production of the protective gear was part of his administration’s effort to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19.

His words: “I think that the federal government will be excited to encourage the resumption of schools because obviously the coronavirus has come to stay with us and the reality is that countries that have attempted to resume schools have had to contend with the increasing prevalence of the virus but obviously how long can we wait as a country?

“So perhaps, we have to adopt a new lifestyle that will integrate coronavirus as part of our lifestyle. And so for Cross River State, we have a strong commitment that our children cannot continue to stay at home, the more they stay, the more the moral decadence, the more indiscipline, the more they become lazy of getting back to school and getting started.

“Because for every stage in life there is the time where you have to be in class and once the children miss that delicate phase, it becomes very difficult. I think it is wise for the kids to go back to school and I have seen this happen in China where kids are back to schools with their nose masks and shields.

“So you wear your nose mask and you wear your face shield when you get to school you drop the mask and wear only your shield to allow for more ventilation and more breathing. We believe it is time for the federal government to also show love and support to Cross River State.

“We have always led from the front and we think the mass production of PPE is an added advantage for which all health practitioners from to nurses to radiographers must be equipped with PPE for them to work.

“Because we care, we want to support our public schools with the free distribution of PPE. But our PPE for schools is limited only to the nose masks and face shield. But for the health workers in Cross River State, they will be provided at no cost because the government has to bear the cost.

“Recently, doctors in Nigeria issued strike notice and their major reason was that their colleagues are dying in their numbers occasioned by the lack of PPE as they have direct contact with patients with confirmed cases.

So, Cross River State had to invest seriously in the production of PPE. And we have gone out of our way to get the best quality of materials and brought in people who specialize in mass production from India,” Ayade said.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Godwin Amanke said a trial resumption of schools will commence on June 16th of June, 2020.

“Students will wear face masks and face shield to school. Once at the school gate the children will wash their hands and legs. Hand sanitizers will also be used. When the children enter the classroom, they will remove the face mask and use only the face shield so as to get enough ventilation.

“Upon closure, they will wear back their masks and wear the shields and go back home. Teachers will wear the same and undergo the same coronavirus protocols in the classroom,” he said.

