COVID-19: Cross River NMA warns against schools’ reopening

By Chioma Obinna

Cross River State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has warned the State Government against the planned resumption of schools by next Tuesday, despite the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

In a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Agam Ayuk, and Secretary, Dr. Ezoke Epoke, the medical doctors said there was no evidence to ascertain the actual COVID-19 status and disease burden in the state due to the “unacceptable” low level of testing in the state.

NMA insisted that the quick resumption of schools has the potential of fuelling the disease among students in the state.

The statement read: “The declaration by the Cross River Government on a trial resumption of three public schools in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state to commence on June 16, is alarming.”

The medical doctors called for the adoption of educational technologies to provide remote learning opportunities and educational programmes for students in public schools in the interim.

According to them, technology, which is currently being implemented by private schools, should be encouraged until a national policy is introduced on the unified resumption of schools by the Federal Government.

Vanguard

