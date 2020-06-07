COVID-19: Clerics excited over reopening of Worship Centres

Kindly Share This Story:

By Fortune Eromosele & Kayode Sanni-Arewa

ABUJA: Some Christian Clerics in Nasarawa state have expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for easing the restriction on worship centres, and urged the faithful to abide by all safety protocols put in place by the Presidential Taskforce PTF on Covid-19.

Pastor Sani Sule of the Omega Fire Ministries, Mararaba in Nasarawa State, said having to stay away from congregational worship for several weeks had not been an easy exercise.

He said; “We appreciate the government for giving us this privilege, because being away from church for this long time has not been easy as we missed ourselves coming together and worshipping in the presence of God. Like the Bible says in Hebrews 10:25 that we should not neglect the gathering of the brethren, so due to the lockdown we could not gather and worship together but like I said earlier we appreciate the government for lifting this lockdown to enable religious gatherinyg again. We were able to see one another and know about the well-being of everyone. It is a welcome idea and we don’t take it for granted.

“We are following the procedures very well in that if you even go inside the church you will see there is a distance as the federal government has requested us to do which is some certain meters away from each other. That’s how we set up the chairs in the church.

“And we also have the measures of getting water available for people to wash and sanitize their hands, so we have everything arranged as directed for the safety of everyone”, he added.

Also speaking, the Resident Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Mararaba, David Olusola urged Christians and religious leaders to abide by the stipulated guidelines given by the Presidential Task Force, so as not to reverse the gains of the past few weeks.

According to him, “My counsel to the people is to observe the protocol, keep yourself safe if you are in a public place. I announced the same thing while rounding off that when they are in a public place they should wear their masks. And also, they should not fear. It is very important. So they should understand that God is with them and God will preserve them but they should also be wise and fulfil all righteousness”.

