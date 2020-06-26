COVID-19: Chinese company donates items to UBTH

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Chinese firm operating in Benin City, Edo state, Yongxing Steel Company yesterday donated several covid-19 management equipments to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where it said the gesture was to encourage medical doctors and health workers managing covid-19 patients to continue to do their best in managing the crisis.

Donating the materials, the Public Relations Officer of the company, Isaac Olufemi, said the essence is to make sure covid-19 patients are given better treatment.

He said: “UBTH is a major place where covid-19 patients are isolated and treated. That is why we donated this anti-virus materials to them. ”

“We are not just doing it for fun, we are doing it because people are coming here to received treatment and many of them don’t have money. UBTH is where most of our staff received treatment. Our aim is to work with them because this is where the isolated centre is located. Is a fight for one, and one for all.”

Some of the items donated included face masks, protective gloves, protective clothing, thermometer, hand sanitizers, disinfectant and others.

Isaac said the company has also donated similar equipment to several organizations, communities and groups across the state adding that the company would continue to do more to check the spread or the virus.

He added that, the company had given and donated covid-19 materials to state government, federal and state ministry of environments, Immigration service, the military, Edo state police command, Standard Organization of Nigeria and some orphanage homes.

The Chief Medical Director of UBTH, Prof. Darlington Obaseki commended the company for donating the materials to assist in the treatment of covid-19 patients.

He said “we real appreciate this good and equipment donated to us by Yongxing Steel company. This will help to protect our patients and staff. We see it as part of cooperate social responsibility and we want other cooperate organizations and individuals to emulate Yongxing Steel company.

“We want to assure you that this anti virus materials would be put to proper use for the benefit of our patients and staff.”

Kindly Share This Story: