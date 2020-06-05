COVID-19: Chinese Community, Fidelity Bank donates N10m, others to curb virus in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Kano State’s response to combat the highly contagious Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has on Friday received a boost with the donation of different items by the Chinese Business Community Association, Kano State Branch.

Items donated include 5,000 test kits, 126,000 disposable protective masks, 660 protective medical clothes, 660 protective face shields, 660 pairs of protective goggles, and 1,800 KN95 medical masks.

Mr. Mike Zhang, Wakilin Mutanen China a Kano (Chinese Representative in Kano) while presenting the items to the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Friday, said, they (China community) wanted to give their best to the state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang represented by Mr. Zyiu Bin Kevin of Chinese Business Association in the state, Zhang commended the effort of the state government while saying, “As the Secretary-General of Chinese Business Community Association of Nigeria, and the Managing Director of Haufi industry, on behalf of the Wakilin Mutanen China A Kano and all Chinese people in Kano.

“I am hereby submitting the relief materials to you sir to help fight the pandemic Covid-19. We pray and wish that Kano state government will win the fight against Coronavirus and bounce back again economically,” the Chinese community representative stated.

Similarly, the Executive Director Northern Operations of Fidelity Bank, Hassan Imam who represented the Managing Director of the bank, donated the sum of Ten Million Naira (N10m) on behalf of the bank, assuring continued support of the bank for the development of the state.

Imam appreciates that “We are very happy to see that the number of positive cases in Kano is going down. We all understand that the efforts of His Excellency, the Governor as the Captain of the ship, are helping the fight against the pandemic.”

Responding, the Co-Chairman of the Fund Raising Committee, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata, assured the donors of judicious use of all the donations given by these organisations, insisting that, “All other contributions we got before now, were utilised judiciously.”

He also commended the effort of the state government, under Governor Ganduje for doing all the needful in responding to the pandemic, in the best way.

“It is very clear to all of us here how such efforts put by the state government is fruiting as positive cases are slowing down day in day out. We thank the Almighty Allah for coming to our rescue through the political will of the governor. With the commitment of our frontline workers and other stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the donors of the Chinese business community and the Fidelity Bank for the kind gesture.

“For a very long time, we have been partners in progress, in all spheres of our life. What you have just done shows the health of our people. And it also strengthens our relationship,” Ganduje said.

