COVID-19: Buhari handover isolation center in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

Following the easing of the lockdown by the Presidential Tasks Force, PTF, the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to the nation’s health workers for their tireless contribution towards controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the handover of a health facility she renovated at Maraba Guruku Medical Center in Nasarawa state on Monday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. HajoSani spoke of the First Lady’s commitment to ending the pandemic which manifested in her distribution of hospital equipment including beds, mattresses, and beddings as well as personal protective equipment for officials all across the country.

She said: “The renovated facility being handed over is to be converted to a COVID-19 Isolation center”

She called on the hospital management to ensure its proper utilization and maintenance.

Mrs. Buhari further presented medicines to the hospital for distribution to those who cannot afford them and food supplies including bags of rice and sugar to the health workers in the hospital.

Receiving the upgraded facility and the other items, the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, expressed the appreciation of the people and government of Nasarawa state for the humanitarian gesture of the first lady, saying that posterity is noting her contributions.

“The concern shown by the First Lady has encouraged others to do the same all over the country and this is manifesting in the apparent success in the management of the pandemic in the nation in general and Nasarawa state in particular”.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: