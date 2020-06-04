COVID-19: BUA Foundation donates N200m, 5 ambulances to Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State COVID-19 response has received five ambulances and N200 million from BUA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure conglomerate.

The Group Chief Operating Officer, BUA Group, Chimaobi Madukwe, while presenting the COVID-19 response ambulances and cheque to the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended the effort of the Lagos State Government in curbing the effects of the virus.

Madukwe also added that BUA will continue to support various efforts across Nigeria to stop the virus.

His words: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we felt a responsibility to support the state government and the people during these times.

“We are proud to be associated with the Lagos State government in this fight against the coronavirus.

“We are keen in contributing our quota, where needed, to end the pandemic and these ambulances are to ensure the people of Lagos State get the best medical attention.

“We are working tirelessly with various stakeholders to further identify places where help is needed and had since set aside a grant in addition to this cash donation and five ambulances from which some projects are being carried out.”

Receiving the donations on behalf of the governor, the First Lady described the donation as critical to the COVID-19 fight, thanked the Foundation and the BUA Chairman, AbdulSamad Rabiu, for the gesture, which she said will strengthen the state’s response to the pandemic.

