Covid-19: Bonny drifting into Rivers epicenter — Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Ike Uchechukwu

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, projected that Bonny Kingdom, Bonny Local Government Area of the state could become the epicenter of Covid-19 in the state if the people do not stop living in denial of the pandemic in the island community.

Wike gave the warning in Port Harcourt during an interaction with Amayanabo of Grand Bonny, King Edward Pepple and his Council of Chiefs following the ravaging impact of the pandemic on Bonny residents, some of whom have reportedly died.

He said, “Bonny is strategic to the national economy. We have to work together to ensure the disease does not cripple the economy. We have to make our people stop living in denial about the existence of COVID-19.

“Such attitude will not allow them take the necessary precautions. The results of samples collected from Bonny indicate that it could be an epicentre of the pandemic in the state if drastic action is not taken.

“It is not something our people should pretend that it does not exist. Something that has taken the world by storm and killing more than conventional warfare should be taken seriously. ?

“When this pandemic started in the state, I raised the alarm that 60 percent of the cases were from rig workers and had to impose lockdown on Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas. So many people were not happy.

“What will be my joy to close down businesses if not to save life? I have a responsibility to make sure the people that have given me their mandate are alive. Will I be governor of the dead? Some of us do not appreciate that we have to make sacrifices if that is going to save our people.’’

Ayade distributes PPEs to students

Following the decision of the Cross River State Government to gradually and systematically reopen schools, Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, have been distributed to students from three selected secondary schools in the three Senatorial districts.

The distribution was supervised by Commissioner for Education, Dr. Godwin Amanke, who was at the West African Peoples Institute, WAPI, in Calabar, which is one of the schools selected in the Southern senatorial district for trial resumption.

The principal of school, Mrs Mercy Etim enjoined the students to return home and await further directives after receiving the PPEs from staff of the Cross River State Ministry of Education.

Some of the teachers who wore different nose masks were seen packing up buckets used for hand washing into the principal’s office before leaving the premises.

A female SS2 student said: “I thought we would be allowed to enter and clean our classes today, but we were dismissed right from the assembly ground.”

