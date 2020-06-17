COVID-19: Bed space scarcity, Alimosho Isolation centre begging for use

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of Alimosho Federal Constituency G18 led by Enilolobo Abdullahi Ayinde has completed the renovation of a 500-bed space Centre for people infected with the COVID-19 pandemic which is ready for use.

Recall that the Lagos branches of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) said the decision to treat COVID-19 patients at home was tough but has to be taken

The Chairman of Lagos AGPMPN, Dr. Tunji Akintade, that the decision to treat mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients was taken because all the government hospitals and isolation centres in the state were filled up.

Akintade said: “The state government is overwhelmed, the country is overwhelmed, all the government hospitals and isolation centres are filled up in the state. The state government took this step because they do not have any further choice. The decision to go into home care treatment for COVID-19 patients was not a decision the state government took alone, it was agreed by a lot of partners.

“The government decided to embark on home treatment not because they desire it; they don’t even have the capacity to do it alone. What that means is that if everyone is being treated at home, where are the nurses and doctors that will go and treat them? At this point, we don’t have a choice than to support the state government in the decision they have taken in good fate.”

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on July 4 announced that the state was putting in place strategies for the commencement of home-based management of asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 cases.

The new centre situated at Hajj Camp, Samuel Street, Akowonjo, Alimosho, was illuminated, fenced and had a soundproof standby generator with all the state of art gadgets.

According to the report, the idea of building the centre by the leadership of the constituency was conceived in the wake of non-availability of more space to isolate COVID-19 patients and the daily steady rise in numbers of infected people.

It was gathered that the sprawling centre is ready for use with some facilities already in place with d exception of more beds and personnel (Medical and Technical).

A source who preferred anonymity, therefore, called on the Chief Incident Commander; Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo Olu, through the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Presidential Task Force, PTF and all health organizations to make use of this thoughtful gesture at Alimosho Local Government.

Instructively, Abayomi, had in one of his briefings on situation reports on COVID-19/had disclosed plans by the state government to open a fresh isolation centre in Alimosho area of the state due to its high risk to the virus as well as a high number of cases from the axis.

When put into final use the centre will complement the already existing facilities such as Lagos Island, Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Yaba, Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Idi-Araba, Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Eti-Osa, Landmark and Lekki Isolation Centres and other certified private hospitals in the state.

vanguard

