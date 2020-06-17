COVID-19: Bayelsa records 54 new cases, total now 86

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State has recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19, the State’s highest confirmed cases in a day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to 86.

Confirming the new cases in Yenagoa on Thursday, the Deputy-Chairman of the State Covid-19 Task Force and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Akpoku, in a statement made available to newsmen, said 8 of the confirmed cases are health workers.

He further disclosed that the 54 confirmed cases were recorded from 76 samples sent to test laboratories located in the South/ South, adding that the State in the past two weeks, have had over 300 pending samples of COVID -19 suspected cases in various COVID -19 laboratories across the South/South as the laboratories were having issues with reagents and supplies and as such the delays in returning results.

His words: “Yesterday, we received results from 76 samples, 54 of these returned positive for COVID -19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 86 in Bayelsa State. We are expecting more test results from today as well.

“Eleven of these positive cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases. Eight are health care professionals.. All the positive cases are being reached and counselled for evacuation to our Isolation Facilities.

“All their contacts are being line listed and adequately followed up including necessary environmental decontamination. Samples have and are still being collected from their high -risk contacts while they have all been counselled on self-quarantine. Risk communication and community engagement are ongoing.

“We averagely send forty samples on daily basis to the UPTH Reference and other Laboratories across the South South.

The core of our COVID -19 mitigation strategy is to test aggressively, isolate, treat and conduct robust contacts tracing. It is also now apparent we are dealing with community transmission.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure we have our own Molecular laboratory in Bayelsa State following the donation of a brand-new RT -PCR Machine by the SHELL Joint Partners to the State.”

Vanguard

