COVID-19: Bayelsa confirms 42 new cases, 6 deaths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

THE Bayelsa State Task Force on Covid-19, says the State has recorded 42 new cases of Covid-19 in three days, another 6 deaths and 1 discharged within the same period.

The Deputy-Chairman of the Covid-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Akpoku, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, weekend, said the new cases brings to 128, the total number of confirmed cases recorded in the state, with a total of 9 deaths, with 90 cases still active.

Akpoku said, “Yesterday, 19th June 2020, 17 new confirmed cases was announced for the state. On 17th June 2020, 25 confirmed cases were also recorded bringing the total confirmed cases for Bayelsa state to 128.

“While we had 1 patient discharged from our treatment center at NDUTH, we have unfortunately recorded 6 new deaths bringing the total deaths to 9. We currently have 90 active cases of Covid-19. It is important to adhere to recommended public health advisories to reduce the spread of the disease. Wear facemask, wash hands regularly. Take responsibility and stay safe.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: