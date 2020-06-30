Covid-19: Adhere to NCDC quidelines, sitting arrangement at plenary, Wase tells Reps

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Wase has enjoined lawmakers to pay strict attention to the social distancing rules issued by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He made the advocacy on the sitting arrangement while at plenary.

Presiding the plenary of the House upon its resumption from a three week break, Wase reminded members that the green chamber had outlined a sitting pattern to respect the social distancing guidelines.

READ ALSO: Court jails man for two weeks over driving without licence in Osun

He advised members wearing face shields to endeavor to also wear face masks, as shields alone do not constitute adequate protection.

He told members to be show good examples as the representatives of the people.

According to him,” as representatives of the people we should be the ones stressing the need for safety measures among Nigerians and not the other way round”.

The Deputy Speaker further charged the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno as well as the Deputy Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to use their offices to ensure members comply with the sitting rules of the House, adding that erring members will be punished.

Similarly, the Leader of the House, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa called on the Sergeant-At- Arms to ensure that the seats were marked to separate them to prevent members from violating the sitting arrangements of the House.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: