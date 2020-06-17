COVID-19: Abia Govt seals church, shopping mall for violating protocol

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia state government has sealed a Church, Chapel of Answers International, along Jubilee Road, Aba, for violating the state government guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The enforcement team of the Ministry of Environment, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, accused the church members of failing to wear face mask, observing social distancing, having more than 50 worshippers per session and running weekly activities.

The team also sealed off a shopping plaza along Faulks road, near the Ariaria International Market.

With the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Aba, the state deputy governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu had warned that government would seal off churches and organizations violating the State Protocol on COVID-19 in the state.

Oko Chukwu urged residents of the state, especially those living in Aba to take necessary measures to protect themselves as the infection outlook in the commercial city is not looking good.

He explained that the state government is committed to curtailing the spread of the virus and urged people of the state to obey the protocols on COVID-19 such as wearing face mask, use of hand sanitizers, social distancing, among others.

Vanguard Nigeria News

