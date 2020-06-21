COVID-19: 300 Nigerians who arrived Abuja from Dubai tested negative before boarding

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victoria Ojeme

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman and chief executive officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission have disclosed that 300 stranded Nigerian travellers who arrived Abuja Airport on Friday from Dubai tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding.

Dabiri-Erewa stated this on her twitter handle disclosed that they will be tested again at Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, government facility while on a 14-day compulsory self-isolation.

Last week, the presidential task force on COVID-19 announced that passengers arriving or returning to Nigeria must have tested negative for COVID-19 (pre-boarding PCR test in the country of departure).

This is as PCR test must be within two weeks before departure and preferably not less than five days pre-boarding.

In a statement issued by the presidential task force on COVID-19 office of the secretary to the government of the federation, it stated that tests done more than two weeks before departure are not valid and persons will not be allowed to board; but for the five days minimum, this is advisory and will not preclude boarding.

According to the statement, onboard, passengers are required to fill in the Health Declaration/Self-Reporting Form & the Sample Collection Time Allocation Form and passengers should ensure that the information/contact details provided on the form are correct, verifiable and they can be reached on the phone number and address provided.

