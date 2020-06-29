COVID-19: 2,683 Lagosians fail to turn up for treatment — LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State government has raised alarm over the increasing number of COVID-19 patients who failed to turn up for treatment due to fear of stigmatisation, ignorance, or preference for home care.

Making this revelation through its twitter handle, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi said that 2,683 COVID-19 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance, fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care.

He explained that between the 2nd and 27th of June, 4,891 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos Statebringing total of confirmed cases in the State to 10,042.

“Out of the confirmed cases, 1,533 patients have since been discharged. As at the 27th of June, 2020 numbers of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos State have risen to 128. Since the outbreak, 16 COVID19 patients have been transferred to other states while 2 patients evacuated outside Nigeria.

“5, 226 of the cases monitored in communities by #COVID19 Lagos response team have either fully recovered or responded positively to treatments at home. 454 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres across Lagos.

“However, 2,683 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance, fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care. I urge all Lagos residents to #TakeResponsibility in the fight to stop the community spread of #COVID19. Let’s stop further spread of #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos!”

vanguard

