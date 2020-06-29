COVID-19: 24 health workers infected as Umahi budgets N105m for purchase of medical equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

NO fewer than twenty-Four health workers have been infected with COVID-19 in Ebonyi State since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

This is as Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, announced that his administration has approved the sum of N105 million for the purchase of medical equipment for Ivo, Ishielu and Ikwo General Hospitals in the State.

According to him, the availability of this equipment will enable health practitioners to tackle the pandemic without any reservation.

From reports available, the number of cases in the state has risen to 503.

Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezuruike who confirmed the figure while giving an update on the outbreak of the disease to Governor David Umah at the new Government House, Abakaliki, added that a total of 357 of the infected persons have recovered and discharged in line with NCDC guidelines.

He said a total of 3 deaths have so far been recorded in the state.

Mr Umezuruike also added that a total of 3,369 samples have been tested in the state.

Responding, Governor Umahi expressed worry at the increasing number of cases recorded in the state despite the efforts put in place by his Administration to the pandemic.

He said the state government was going to re-evaluate its policies and operations regarding the fight against the virus.

He frowned at the nonchalant attitude of residents whom he said have refused to obey safety protocols leading to increase in COVID-19 cases, even within the communities.

“We have lost some people in the COVID-19 fight. It is due to people not taking it seriously. This thing is the judgement of God where everybody needs to answer for his or herself. The number is becoming alarming. Nobody has given me Kobo, apart from the cash that came to us as a donation. People play politics with everything. Every Kobo spent is uploaded in our online.

“We are focused. The lockdown at borders is not working, it is a toll gate. It is doing nothing for us. COVID-19 is already with us. Community transmission is already with us. Isolation Centre has become another infection centre. They have refused to use face mask.

We will continue to make effort to reconstruct and furnish our general hospitals. Three hospitals will benefit from our approval. Equipment will be bought in the fight Against Covid-19 in the State.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: