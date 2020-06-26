COVID-19: 2,381 patients in Lagos not in isolation centres – Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

FG, LASG to establish COVID-19 community Care Centres

By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Friday disclosed that a total of 2,381 COVID-19 patients in Lagos were yet to be admitted to any of the isolation centres in the state.

Abayomi also said Lagos contributes 42 per cent out of the 58 per cent of coronavirus burden in Nigeria.

Giving the summary of COVID-19 cases on his Twitter handle, the Commissioner added that the State accounts for only 23.6 per cent of the recorded deaths due to COVID-19 in Nigeria.

He, however, said the summary suggests competence in the management of confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “Under the distribution of cases by local government, Eti-Osa local government continues to have the highest number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Lagos State.

“Lagos has 9,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 5,064 are believed to have recovered in the community, 1,470 admitted and discharged, 447 currently admitted while 2,381, yet to be admitted due to wrong information and or preference for self-care at home, Abayomi added.

In a related development, the Lagos state government is collaborating with the Federal Government to establish Community Care Centres (CCCs) in four Local Governments to test-run the healthcare model in the country as part of efforts to flatten the Coronavirus curve in Lagos.

vanguard

