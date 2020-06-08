COVID-19: 2 Exco members, 15 others treated, discharged in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Okutu

TWO cabinet members in Governor David Umahi-led administration, the Principal Secretary, Chief Clement Nweke and the State Commissioner for Finance, Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu, and 15 others have been treated of the dreaded COVID-19 and discharged in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The duo were discharged on Monday alongside 15 others at the Virology Centre of Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (FETHA 2).

Speaking with journalists at the centre during their discharge, Mr Nweke noted that his contact with the virus remains a mystery to him.

He narrated how sick he was to the extent that the medical team had to use oxygen to stabilise his condition among other things.

He also debunked the rumour that some members of his family were infected, especially his younger brother, Professor Eugene Nweke Dean, Post Graduate School, Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.

Prof. Eugene who also came to the centre to take his brother home also said he tested negative after he underwent a COVID-19 test at the Centre.

But the Commissioner for Finance Professor Ogbonnaya Chukwu confirmed that his wife and his son tested positive but have all recovered in health.

More details on the discharge soon.

