Court voids Finance Minister’s power to amend Taxes, Levies Act

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday, voided the Minister of Finance’s power to amend the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act, 2004.

The court held that “any purported amendment” to the Act by the Minister “is null, void and unconstitutional.”

The court upheld the argument of the Registered Trustees of Hotel Owners and Managers Association that “only the National Assembly can amend laws. No other body can do so.”

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Finance were the defendants in the suit.

Details shortly.

