Court to decide on sack of NDDC Mgt C’ttee

By Perez Brisibe

A Federal High Court, Abuja will, Wednesday, hear a motion filed by two rights activist demanding the sack of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC pending the hearing of a pending suit before the court.

The applicants in the suit are Akharame Lucky, Edward Brisibe, Youths Arise for Undiluted Leadership & Development Initiative and Riverrun Development Initiative while the defendants are; Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Ibanga Bassey Etang, Mrs. Caroline Nagbo and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide.

The motion on notice according to the plaintiffs is brought pursuant to order 26 rules 1, 2, 4 and order 28 rule 1 of the Federal High Court civil procedure rules, 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The applicants in suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/361/120, are seeking an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th defendants, their agents, privies or whatever name called from further dealings with the monies, bank accounts, properties and any other functions relating to the 3rd defendant pending the final determination of the substantive suit.

An order of interlocutory injunction restraining the 4th -8th defendants from further parading themselves as the interim acting managing director, executive directors of the 3rd defendants pending the final determination of the substantive suit.

Speaking on the suit, the 1st and 2nd applicants, both of whom are lawyers, said: “We are bring this application to the court based on the grounds that the acts of the defendants are illegal and their activities should not be allowed to continue with impunity.

“Based on this illegality, the 4th-8th defendants are depleting the funds of the 3rd defendants by the illegal salaries, allowances and bonuses they receive and are receiving at the moment, which will never be recovered if the court finds that their appointments are illegal and void.

“We all know that the 3rd defendant can still be managed by the most senior officials of the 3rd defendant pending the determination of the substantive suit.”

VANGUARD

