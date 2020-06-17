Court strikes out murder suit against IGP, Rivers CP, Fakorede

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has struck out a Fundamental Human Rights and murder charges against the Inspector General of Police, the State Commissioner of Police, and former Commander of Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the state, Akin Fakorode.

The IGP and others were charged to court over the alleged murder of one Ferry Gberegbe, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, by operatives of SARS commanded by Fakorede, during the 2019 governorship election in the state.

Wife of the victim, Ronke Gberegbe had approached the court to enforce the Fundamental Human Rights of her husband against the defendants.

She was demanding for N8,000,000 as compensation from the defendants for the murder of her husband, who was allegedly murdered during the poll

The trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, struck out the suit in its entirety for lacking in merit.

Enebeli, who based his ruling on the mood of application of the Fundamental Human Rights suit, said it ought to have been a writ of summoning.

