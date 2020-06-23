Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Court stops PDP from conducting Edo primaries on 25th June

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has barred the Edo Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party from going on with its governorship primary election scheduled for Thursday, 25th June, 2020.

This was following a suit brought before the court on Monday by one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who had vowed not to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Hon. Justice E.A Obile, who granted the experts order, allowed the defendant to serve the parties in the suit through substituted means, in two national dailies and adjourned till 24th June, for hearing of the summon.

