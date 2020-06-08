Court sentences father of three to nine months jail term over internet fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state has sentenced an internet fraudster, popularly called ‘Yahoo boy’, Muftahu Omobolaji to nine months in prison over 1,850 USD fraud.

The father of three was convicted for impersonating a Canadian woman, Cheryl to dupe various American ladies the stated sum of money

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC), Prosecutor, Muritala Usman, disclosed that the offense contravened the provision of the cybercrime law.

Meanwhile, the commission’s investigating officer, Haruna Asso, told the court that the convict was arrested at Osogbo in October 2019.

He added that a Lexus car, EX 350 with registration number KSF 975 FK, infinix phone, and a cash sum of 1,850USD were recovered from the convict.

According to him, the convict, who claimed that a friend introduced him to cybercrime during his National Youth Service, pleaded guilty to the crime and opted for a plea bargain.

He, however, pledged not to go back into crime again, if given another chance.

His Counsel, Miss T. A. Bozimo, urged the court to tender justice with mercy, saying that he has no previous criminal record.

In his judgment, Justice Peter Lifu sentenced him to nine months imprisonment without the option of fine, saying his jail term should run from October 2019 when the convict was arrested.

He also ruled that the car and other items recovered from the convict should be sold through auction and the proceed to be paid to the coffers of the federal government, while the 1,850USD should be returned to the American victims.

vanguard

