Court remands suspected cultist over allege murder, theft of two bottles of Hennessy

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state has remanded one Biodun Agbebunmi, 25, in Ilesha correctional center over alleged murder, armed robbery, and cultism.

Agbebunmi was arraigned on six counts bordering on conspiracy, stealing, armed robbery, and murder.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun told the court that Agbebunmi armed himself with guns and other dangerous weapons and rob one Fadipe Abayomi, of two bottles of Hennessy drink valued N24,000 and a cash sum of N18,000.

The defendant was also said to have unlawfully shot one Adesoye Adekunle to death with a gun and engaged himself in an unlawful society known as the Eiye Confraternity cult group.

Inspector Olusegun noted that offence committed contravened sections 6(b), 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Vol. 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and sections 64 (A) 324, 319(1), of the Criminal Code cap. 34 Vol.ll Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The prosecutor, Inspector noted that the defendant and other now at large committed the offence on May 25, 2018, at about 7 pm at Idasa area in Ilesa.

The defendant’s plea, who was represented by Mr Kehinde Adepoju, was not taken by the court.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adebola Ajanaku ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Facility and transferred the case to Magistrate court Ilesha.

She then adjourned the case to July 21, 2020.

