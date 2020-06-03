Court remands man, 57, for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

Kindly Share This Story:

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday remanded one Moses Oloko, 57, in Ilesa Correctional Centre, for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Mrs Royibat Olayemi, said the defendant should be remanded due to the magnitude of the offences he committed.

Olayemi, then adjourned the case until June 9 for mention.

The remanded defendant, whose plea was not taken in court, is facing a three-count charge bordering on assault and rape.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 25 at about 10.30a.m at Oke-Mission Area, Ejigbo.

Adegoke said the defendant used to luring the 12-year-old girl with sum of N100 on several occasions to assault and have carnal knowledge of her unlawfully.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 31 (1) (2), 32 of the Child’s Right Act, 2007 and Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Meanwhile, in another news, a 73-year-old retired army Cpt, Bassey Ekanem has raped his 4-year-old niece in Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

The incident Vanguard gathered occurred at 12 Edim Ibangaha Street, Big Qua Town, Calabar. Vanguard also learned that the suspect claimed he was under the influence of alcohol and couldn’t understand why he committed the act.

Findings showed that the victim (names withheld) was violated by the Uncle whom she referred to as grandpa.

