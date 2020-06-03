Court remands 57 years old man for allegedly raping minor in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Wednesday ordered the remand of one Moses Oloko, 57, for allegedly raping a minor.

Police prosecutor, Taiwo Adegoke had told the court that the defendant unlawfully and indecently assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Ejigbo.

He also alleged that the defendant sexually exploited the minor with N100 and had carnal knowledge of her more than ten times.

The offences committed, according to the charge sheet, were contrary and punishable under sections 360, 31(1)(2) and 32 of the Child’s Right Act, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2007.

Taiwo told the court that the defendant did commit the offence on May 25, 2020 at about 10:30am at Oke-Mission Area, Ejigbo.

However, the defendant’s plea, who is facing three counts charges, was not taken by the court

Meanwhile, defence counsel, Soji Oyetayo applied for his client bail in most liberal terms, saying he would not jump bail if granted.

In her ruling, Magistrate Risikat Olayemi denied the application and ordered the remand of the defendant in police custody.

She then adjourned the matter till June 9, 2020 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria

