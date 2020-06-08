Court okays removal of IPAC Chairman, Ameh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA- A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Apo, has declared as illegal, the continuous stay in office of Chief Peter Ameh, as the chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC.

The court, in a judgment that was delivered by Justice Binta Mohammed, held that Ameh could no longer continue to remain in office as IPAC chairman, since his party, Peoples Progressive Alliance, PPA, has been deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Eighteen political parties had shortly after INEC deregistered 74 political parties including PPA, met and passed a resolution to appoint interim management chairman to run the affairs of IPAC.

However, dissatisfied with the resolution, the National Unity Party, NUP, approached the court to challenge the decision of the 18 political parties that survived INEC’s axe.

In the suit, the NUP prayed the court to declare that the interim management committee put in place by the 18 political parties, was not validly elected and therefore could not run the affairs of IPAC.

NUP also prayed the court to declare that the interim management committee could not function side by side with the Executive Committee led by Peter Ameh.

Meanwhile, in her judgment, Justice Mohammed held that the 74 political parties, having been deregistered, could not retain their membership of IPAC.

According to the court, ”Membership of IPAC is predicated on being a member of a political party. There is no way a person who is not a member of a political party can be a member of IPAC.

”A deregistered political party cannot contest or sponsor candidates for election. The said Ameh was a former chairman of PPA and since his party has been deregistered or no longer in existence, he can no longer be the chairman of a political party.

”His continued stay in office is tied to his being a member of PPA and since his party has been deregistered, he ceases to be IPAC chairman.

”His stay in office is automatically void. You cannot put something on anything, it will surely collapse. The number of registered political parties in Nigeria now is 18.

”The 18 parties can only choose leaders among them. There is now a vacancy in the office of the chairman of IPAC since PPA has been deregistered.

”The 18 parties have the power to appoint interim management committee since they are the remaining political parties in Nigeria today. The claimant has not shown how the appointment of the respondent violates the laws of IPAC.

”The respondent should continue to enjoy his position as the interim chairman of IPAC, pending when the election will be conducted. This court, hereby restrains the claimant from interfering with the duties of the respondent as the interim management chairman of IPAC”, the court held.

Reacting to the judgment, the Interim National Chairman of IPAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, lauded the judiciary, saying it once again proved itself as the last hope of the common man.

He maintained that the has enriched the electoral jurisprudence in the country and restored peace to IPAC after months of leadership tussle.

However, the embattled Chairman of IPAC, Ameh, expressed shock over the judgment, saying he was sure the court was not informed of the existence of an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court on the matter.

He said: “The court must have been misled through an exparte application because I was never aware of any case in court, and if was, I would have presented evidence before the court, which truth was concealed by the applicant who sorts the relief of court to restrain myself without my knowledge”.

