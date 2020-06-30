Court jails man for two weeks over driving without licence in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osun State has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Naheem Oladosu, to 14 days imprisonment for violating traffic law.

Oladosu had pleaded guilty and was ordered to be remanded when he was arraigned on 26 June 2020 before the magistrate.

The prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob told the court that the defendant drove a Mini bus with registration number GNN 741 XC without driver’s licens on June 20, 2020 at about 9:20 AM at Oke-Fia Area, Osogbo

He added that he drove dangerously without regard to other road users on a public highway.

Jacob said the defendant committed an offence contrary to section 7, 18 and 28 of RTL Vol 6 CAP 115 Laws of Osun State of Nigeria.

During theTuesday proceedings, the Chief Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara sentenced him to two weeks imprisonment and gave him an option of N3000 fine.

