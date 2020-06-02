Breaking News
Translate

Court denies man bail for allegedly raping a teenager in Osun

On 4:36 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Court denies man bail for allegedly raping a teenager in Osun
rape victim

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Niyi Oluwafemi, 27, for allegedly raping a teenager in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

The prosecutor ASP Idoko John told the court that the defendant did unlawfully have canal knowledge of one Abiodun Iyanu

The offense committed contrary and punishment under section 358 and 350 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. ll law of Osun state 2002.

READ ALSO: Senate seeks stiffer punishment for rape offenders

According to the charge sheet, the defendant committed the offense on May 17, 2020, at about 10:00am at Oke-Yidi area, Odeomu in Gbongan

Niyi, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of carnal knowledge and assault leveled against him by the police.

Defense counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms, saying he would not jump bail if granted.

READ ALSO: How 22-year-old UNIBEN student was raped in church, murdered

However, Idoko opposed the application on the ground that the victim is in a critical situation and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele denied the application and ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody.

She transferred the case to Gbongan Magistrate court and adjourned the matter till June 8, 2020, for mention.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!