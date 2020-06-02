Court denies man bail for allegedly raping a teenager in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Niyi Oluwafemi, 27, for allegedly raping a teenager in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

The prosecutor ASP Idoko John told the court that the defendant did unlawfully have canal knowledge of one Abiodun Iyanu

The offense committed contrary and punishment under section 358 and 350 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. ll law of Osun state 2002.

READ ALSO: Senate seeks stiffer punishment for rape offenders

According to the charge sheet, the defendant committed the offense on May 17, 2020, at about 10:00am at Oke-Yidi area, Odeomu in Gbongan

Niyi, however, pleaded not guilty to the two counts of carnal knowledge and assault leveled against him by the police.

Defense counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo urged the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms, saying he would not jump bail if granted.

However, Idoko opposed the application on the ground that the victim is in a critical situation and receiving treatment in the hospital.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele denied the application and ordered the defendant to be remanded in police custody.

She transferred the case to Gbongan Magistrate court and adjourned the matter till June 8, 2020, for mention.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: