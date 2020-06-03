Couple in court for assaulting, tying son with rope in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a couple, Olasile Oladejo, 36, and his 27-year-old wife, Rasheedat before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly assaulting and tying up their son.

The couple had earlier been arraigned before the Magistrate Court on May 28 on three counts, where they pleaded guilty and the court adjourned till June 3 for the presentation of facts and judgement.

Also read:

However, when the matter was called on Wednesday, counsel to the couple, Eze Nwoke told the court that his clients want to change their plea, saying the principle of fair hearing should be granted to them.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, granted the counsel’s application and the couple was re-arraigned.

Police prosecutor, ASP Abiodun Fagboyingbo stated that the couple had on May 23, 2020, assaulted one Abdulsalam Oladejo by flogging him with a wire.

The couple was also said to have tied him with a rope to the extent that he sustained injuries all over his body.

Abdulmalik was also said to be a stepson to the wife Rasheedat.

The offences, according to the charge sheet contravenes section 516, 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002 and Section 33 (1), (2) of the child right law 2007.

He stated that the couple committed the offence on May 23, 2020, at the Ebunoluwa area of Osogbo.

However, the couple pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Nwoke applied for the bail of his clients in the most liberal terms, pledging that they have reliable surety and would not abuse bail if granted.

The Magistrate admitted the two accused persons to bail with the sum of N100,000 and one surety each and adjourned that case 10 June 2020 for hearing.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: