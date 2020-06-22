Couple arrested for inserting bottle of Alomo bitters in ex-lover’s private part

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police have arrested Osas Onyeokweni and his wife Tomisin Onyeokwenu for allegedly molesting and indecently assaulting a 20-year-old girl (name withheld) in Agbara area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Oyeyemi, “the couple were arrested following a complaint by the victim who reported at Agbara Divisional headquarters that her former boyfriend, Osas Onyeokweni who is now married to her friend, Tomisin Onyeokwenu called her on phone to meet him somewhere around Lusada area for an important discussion.

“She further stated that on getting to the agreed place, she met Osas and his wife and they both lured her into an uncompleted apartment where Osas wife used scissors to tear her dress”

“After tearing her cloth, Osas held her down and his wife inserted an empty bottle of ‘alomo’ bitters into her private part”.

“They also snapped her naked picture and threatened to upload it on internet if she dares report to anyone”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbara Division, SP Dahiru Saleh dispatched his detectives to go after the couple and they were eventually arrested”.

“On interrogation, the couple admitted committing the crime but pleaded that they regretted their action”.

Oyeyemi added that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

He equally vowed never to allow any violence against women to go uninvestigated.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

