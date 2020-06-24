Correctional service partners police to tackle crime in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command on Wednesday extended hands of partnership with the State Police Command to effectively tackle crime and criminality within the state.

The Controller of Corrections centre in Enugu State, Mr Joseph Emelue, made this known on Wednesday when he paid a working visit to the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, at the Police Headquarters, Enugu.

Emelue also commended the police for its effort in curbing criminality in the state. “The partnership between the NCoS and the police in state criminal justice system remains the bedrock of actualizing a crime-free society.

“The partnership will also build the existing synergy for greater understanding and knowledge of the roles of the two commands,’’ he added.

Responding, Abdurrahman, while welcoming the controller, assured him of more interface between the police command and NCoS command in the state.

The commissioner pledged his commitment to further strengthen the relationship between both commands as both are integral in the administration of criminal justice in the state.

The highpoints of the visit were the presentation of a copy of Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019 by the controller to the commissioner.

Also, the controller introduction of Deputy Controller of Corrections, Mrs Clementina Chukwu, as officer-in-charge of Non-Custodial Service of the command as provided by the new Act, to the commissioner.

