Corporations have more money than governments, says leader of Africa’s first Economic War

Okay guys, finally, the unanswered question has been answered! A question that has left many people wondering.

Okay, hold on, let me ask you same question, “Between corporations and governments, who has more money?” Wait, did you just say governments? Or corporations? Inbetween?

If you just answered the government, then I pity you! You are one of the people who depend on governments to provide jobs, feed you and give you allowances at the end of every month. You had better wake up and face the realities that corporations have more money than governments in any country.

The great African economic activist and leader of the First Economic War in Africa, Charles N Lambert revealed in episode 7 of the Economic War show that corporations have more money than governments and I strongly, solidly agree with him.

More than two-thirds of the richest 100 entities on the planet are corporations, not governments, Black Wall Street’s research has found.

The World’s largest company by revenue, US retail behemoth Walmart, generated sales of more than half a trillion last year, more than the income of all but nine of the world’s 195 national governments.

The Fortune Global 500 in its 2018 ranking for corporations had 5.4 billion dollars as the minimum qualification for an individual company to make Fortune 500 list, which is far higher than the budgets of most African countries.

Fortune Global 500 is an annual list of the top 500 global companies by total revenues – public and private included. The Fortune Global 500 list is compiled and published by Fortune Magazine, which is based in New York City

Corporations account for 157 of the 200 largest entities on the planet, according to a list compiled by Global Justice Now. The campaign group compared figures for government revenues from the CIA World Fact Book with company revenues from the Fortune 500 in order to highlight the growing financial clout of large firms.

London-listed Royal Dutch Shell is the fifth-largest firm in the rankings and the second-biggest publicly listed company in the world by revenue, behind Chinese oil company Sinopec.

Shell’s $311bn (£237bn) revenues dwarf those collected by most countries in the world, including Mexico, Belgium and Russia, putting the oil major just behind South Korea, a country of more than 50 million people.

As young champions, we cannot keep seeing the governments in Africa as the messiahs that will save the continent from poverty, forgetting that most of the money we need is in the hands of these corporations.

Look at the amount generated from corporations which is way bigger than what the governments have.

We need to realise that the Government only tasks these corporations to even raise 60 percent of the money they use in running their politics. So why do Africans always rely on the government to become rich? why do we wait for contracts, political positions to make money in Africa when we can invest in corporations, work under corporations for a lifetime profit.

Let’s take a look at Apple Inc, producers of iPhones and Apple laptops, and even apple wristwatches.

This corporation oversees huge supply chains, sell products all over the world, and help mould international politics to their interests. In some respects, multinationals have governments at their beck and call – witness their consistent success at dodging tax payments. So when it comes to money, are governments really calling the shots?

We compare governments and corporations based on how deep their pockets are, not how autocratic or powerful the leaders are.

Just think about the private and public power of global giants like Google or Apple. When Donald Trump recently met Apple chief executive Tim Cook to discuss how a trade war with China would affect Apple’s interests, it demonstrated that the leading multinationals are political actors, not bystanders.

It is inarguable to say that governments have more money than corporations and that is why the Black Wall Street is offering varieties of opportunities for young Africans to embrace corporations now, invest in corporations, work with corporations because the governments we look up to depend on corporations to survive.

The redirect Mall is a great corporation to invest in and I’ll advise any positive and optimistic young African champ to join the corporation now “as e de hot” because it is one that has come to compete with other corporations like Amazon

The Black Wall Street as a corporation set up the Redirect Mall to change African story, to make great changes in the African economy and create more impact than the governments will do.

Joining this corporation will help Africa retain over $203 billion dollars capital flight that leaves the continent annually. [Visit redirectmall.com]

Vanguard Nigeria News

