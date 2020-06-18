Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Convict to sweep court premises for one month for stealing 15 tvs, laptops

On 4:30 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Convict to sweep court premises for one month for stealing 15 tvs, laptops

An Area Court in Nyanya, FCT, on Wednesday ordered a 27-year-old man, Isaac Samuel, to sweep the court premises for one month for stealing 15 plasma television and laptops.

The Judge, Abdullahi Ogedengbe, sentenced Samuel after he pleaded guilty to public incitement.

Ogedengbe, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000.

READ ALSO: Corruption Allegation: Court extends order stopping Obaseki from arresting Oshiomhole

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr D.F. Abba told the court that sometimes in 2018, the convict conspired with others now at large and stole 15 plasma television sets from residents in Durumi, five laptops and other valuable items.

Abba said during police investigation the convict confessed and pleaded guilty to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 97 and 298 of the Penal Code.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!