Contractors are back to Enugu Airport to complete project, says Hadi Sirika

By Lawani Mikairu

Contractors handling the rehabilitation of Akanu Ibiam International, Enugu have gone back to site to complete the ongoing work after re-mobilization by the federal government.

This was disclosed Monday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika through his Twitter handle. He said he was glad to announce the re-mobilization of contractors back to site, to complete the rehabilitation works at the international airport.

Sirika said on his twitter handle @hadisirika, “We announce our full re-mobilization to Enugu despite COVID-19 lockdown “.

He however acknowledged that the recommencement of works at the southeastern airport will be met by heavy rains, opening of quarries and bitumen. But these obstacles will be surmounted in due time.

The Minister said : “Even with challenges like heavy rains, opening up of quarries and bitumen sources we should complete this procurement in few weeks”.

He also assured that the completion date of the works will be made known at his next inspection visit to the airport. “A definite date of completion will be announced at my next site visit”, he said.

The outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected works at the terminal, which was meant to be completed in April, just like other projects around the country as the disease halt the global economy.

Vanguard

