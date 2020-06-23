Conrad Clark set to hold 2020 Nigeria Risk Awards in September

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Risk Awards, the foremost and most significant award solely dedicated to recognise and reward organisations and individuals who have achieved measurable results through the effective implementation of good governance, internal controls, and risk management system is scheduled to hold on Thursday, the 17th of September, 2020.

The award seeks to spotlight individuals, groups, and brands making life better for the ordinary Nigerian by developing creative and innovative solutions in overcoming the challenges facing businesses and organisations, as well as identifying opportunities in Nigeria.

Speaking at the press conference, on Friday, June 12, 2020, the convener and program director of the Risk Awards, Joachim Adenusi stated that the 5th edition of Nigerian Risks Summit & Awards scheduled to hold September 2020 is themed “Leadership vs Followership; Uniting A Divided People”.

“The summit and awards will consider current leadership, economic and security landscape of the country, as we will be recognising excellence in performance of individuals and brands across various industries in different categories including Best Project Risk Initiative in Nigeria, Best Sustainability and Renewable Energy Initiative in Nigeria, and Most responsive organization to COVID19 Crisis”. The event will also feature professionals in both the private and public sector who will discuss practical, risk-based approaches to addressing key challenges facing the nation.

“Every organization has a unique risk management culture, but it is commitment, courage, and effectiveness that make our winners stand out from the crowd.” Mr Adenusi emphasised.

“This year, we are introducing the special category to recognise and celebrate organisations/institutions who have responded well in managing COVID19 crisis and others who have created value while effectively managing project and sustainability risks. The judges will be looking out for organisations with risk leadership qualities in; Best Project Risk Initiative in Nigeria, Best Sustainability and Renewable Energy Initiative in Nigeria, and Most responsive organization to COVID19 Crisis”, he stated.

According to the organising committee, the whole essence of the award is to raise the standard of service delivery, increase the pace of work ethics, amidst any form of statutory or invasive interruption.

The chairman of the panel judges, Carol Fox, an experienced risk professional from USA, while speaking at the conference stated that Risk Management has become an essential skill for successful leaders and fast grown small business owners today and in the future, to showcase innovation and peculiarity. She urged corporate organisations and manufacturing companies to key in.

Speaking about the credibility and transparency of the Award, the co-chair of the panel of judges, Prof. Olayinka Odutola, the DG of Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals, maintained that the award will not be “cash and carry” like it is commonly done in other awards. “We struggled financially to accomplish this award for four years because we want to establish integrity, and we have maintained credibility in these past years”. “We are doing this because we believe that money isn’t the only cause of change”, he clearly stated.

He also implored public office holders and government workers to key into the event, adding that “any governor is definitely a risk manager”

Prof. Olayinka went on to highlight those factors that the judges will consider to score organisations, such as how organisations manage challenges, what organisations have been able to do and evidence of impact and procedures.

Mrs. Adebola Surakat of AXA Mansard, Mr. Adewale Akinwale (now of MTN Nigeria) and Mr. Kunle Odetola of Old Mutual Insurance and Pensions, are some of the past winners who joined the conference and gave insight on the benefits of the awards as well as how it has changed their lives.

A great cadre of sponsors has recently thrown their corporate support towards the successful staging of the 2020 edition of the Nigerian Risk Summit and Awards. The sponsors include Continental Re-Insurance, IBST media, KAS prints, BusinessDay, IRM-UK, ALARM-UK, RIMS-USA and many others.

Entry submission for the NRSA2020 Awards is free and can be done through the official website of the awards, www.nigerianriskawards.com Submission began earlier in the year and was extended due to the disruption of the covid19 pandemic of the public in February and will close on the 31st of July,2020.

