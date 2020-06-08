Breaking News
Edo 2020: Confusion trails legal battle between Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s camps

Confusion is currently trailing the legal battle between Oshiomhole and Obaseki’s camps at the Federal High Court, Benin, over the mode of primary to be adopted in the June 22, 2020, governorship primary in Edo State.

While the legal counsel to Oshiomhole’s camp, Rowland Otaru, told journalists that the court reserved ruling on the matter, that of Obaseki’s camp, Ken Mozia, said the court stopped APC and Oshiomhole from adopting any method of primary in the governorship election primary.

Journalists were barred from covering the proceedings.

