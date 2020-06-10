Confusion in Ondo court as two human heads are brought as exhibits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

THERE was a mild drama and confusion at an Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure Wednesday when two heads of dead persons were brought to the court as exhibit.

The two heads which were found in possession of the suspects who are grave diggers were brought to the court as exhibit caused some stir.

Four suspected ritualists arrested with five human heads were charged to the court on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession, and indecently tampering with a corpse.

READ ALSO: Four grave diggers caught with five human heads in Ondo

The alleged offence was said to be contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 329 and 242 of the Criminal Laws of Ondo state, 2006.

The suspects were arrested at the Akure cemetery along Imafon road last month with the human heads.

At the resume, if the case, Presiding Magistrate, Tope Aladejana ordered the remand of two of the four suspects in police custody.

The two suspects include Adewale Abiodun and Abel Olomofe aged between 40 and 45 years.

The other two suspects were yet to be arraigned according to police prosecutor Uloh Goodluck who said that they were indisposed.

Aladejana gave the order after refusing their bail applications and directed that their case file be sent to the Office of Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Police Prosecutor, inspector Uloh Goodluck said the offence is a bailable one but prayed the court to permit him forward the case file to office of the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP.

The counsels to the defendants Femi Adetoye and Jide Agboola prayed the court to grant them bail since it was bailable offense.

The counsel also reminded the Court of its promise at the last sitting to consider the bail application at the next sitting.

However, in his ruling, Magistrate Aladejana, said that bail order is not yet matured and ordered the prosecutor to send the case file to the DPP office, for legal advice after which their bail application may be considered.

Aladejana, therefore, adjourned the case till June 19, 2020, and order the return of the defendants to the Police custody.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: